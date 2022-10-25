Me being me, I get very fussy when it comes to health and medication. After I got on call with doctor Rick, I realised how well he could clear up each of my questions and even gave me a heads up regarding some situations I could encounter.
It’s a great clinic guys! My previous clinic got shut down so i got my renewal here. They went through the complete evaluation again and i respect that. No clinic should just hand over the recommendation. The clinic staff was very responsible and particular about this.