Before COVID I was pretty worked up because of my job. work from home felt like a relief initially but soon it started affecting my mental health. I live alone and working from home while managing home was pretty difficult for me. I was anyways planning to leave the job so I did that. but finding new job was difficult and something had to be done about my anxiety. consulted this doctor and I got an Online Medical Card - Nevada Med Cards recommendation in no time. well, I have a job now and weed helps me in managing stress.