Schenectady, New York
317.9 miles away

About this clinic

Get approved for a medical marijuana card from the comfort of your own home. Begin your medical marijuana journey by connecting to Schenectady's best board certified doctors and healthcare professionals remotely and get approved in minutes. We run one of Schenectady's most acclaimed clinic with team of board certified doctors and medical professionals dedicated to patient's overall wellbeing and providing them a better healthcare experience. 3 Step Process: Simply fill an application form, have a consultation and receive your recommendation. |100% Money Back Guarantee If Not Approved|

Leafly member since 2022

Followers: 6
Telemedicine Only, Schenectady, NY
Send a message
Call (855) 734-5008
Visit website
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discount24/7 verification

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm

5 Reviews of Online Medical Card - New York Med Cards

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
