CLINIC
Online Medical Card - New York State
Garden City, NY
4.8
(
5 reviews
)
235.0 miles away
Open until Wednesday at 11pm ET
5 Reviews of Online Medical Card - New York State
4.8
(
5
)
4.8
Quality
5.0
Service
4.6
Atmosphere
November 26, 2022
y........u
Talking to the doctor really helped. I have recieved my letter. I don't usually put reviews but I believe people should know how amazing you guys are.
December 10, 2022
h........a
loved the experience!! convenient, easy, and quick process.
October 13, 2022
a........8
I needed my MMJ card last month and received from this clinic online in my email. The whole process just took 2 hours. Really impressed with their licensed professionals! Thank you for the quick and hassle-free service!
June 17, 2022
p........2
The staff is polite and the doctor is pretty friendly too. The consultation went smoothly
October 20, 2022
w........r
I wish every other online clinic was like this. They were very transparent and helpful. they are the best.
Online Medical Card - New York State