About this clinic
Online Medical Card - Pontiac/Oakland Co
We are a reputable clinic dedicated to providing medical marijuana recommendations for patients suffering from a range of health conditions. Our team of state-certified doctors is committed to providing comprehensive evaluations, recommendations, and renewals to people living in Michigan for medical marijuana treatment.
Leafly member since 2022
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discount24/7 verification
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm
Photos of Online Medical Card - Pontiac/Oakland Co
Show all photos