God bless this doctor who gave me hope and helped me change my personality for the good. I have personality disorder and abandonment issues. like extreme abandonment issues and I was so negative and affected by everything that I used to physically harm myself. I am not proud of my situation and honestly those situations were scary for me as well. I didn't have control over myself and I used to cry like crazy. I started using marijuana after I got recommendation from this clinic and also started taking therapy from a therapist this doctor suggested. Things have gotten better. I feel blessed. I count my blessings and I am so positive and happy. Just, Thank you so much for everything.