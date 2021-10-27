TELEMEDICINE CANNABIS CONSULT. - Wilkes Barre/Scranton
clinic

Throop, Pennsylvania
192.6 miles away

About this clinic

At Concierge Medical Cannabis we complete cannabis certifications through telemedicine! Leave the hard work to us and allow us to get your medical marijuana card quickly and affordably. Take advantage of our unique educational platform and learn about MMJ from our board certified physicians anytime you’d like!! 125$ for new patients and 75$ for ANY renewal! Get your cannabis card and be legal Today!!

Leafly member since 2021

Followers: 1
TELEMEDICINE ONLY, Throop, PA
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards accepted

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
12am - 6pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
12pm - 6pm

Photos of TELEMEDICINE CANNABIS CONSULT. - Wilkes Barre/Scranton

