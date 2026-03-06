I found this account kind of by accident. Honestly I was just curious and browsing because a friend of mine pointed me to Leafly if I want to learn about weed. I’m new to this and I’m so happy I found Your Cannaseur. They were able to set me up with a consult and literally helped me discover what products will work best for my needs. How to properly dose, and where I should shop near me! She took away my anxiety about visiting a dispensary. Overall very nice and helpful. Highly recommend. No pun intended 😅