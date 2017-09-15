hucky65
on September 15th, 2017
Wow, easy to grow, huge plump flowers with sticky - sticky trichomes. great yield, and a very relaxing and up-lifting high. Great for pain, and a beautiful fragrance of pineapple,
Pineapple Haze combines the tropical aroma of Pineapple with the racing cerebral energy of Haze, creating a mostly sativa strain with equally enticing flavors and effects. Its tall plants bloom with large colas that look and smell much like pineapples. The Haze influence leads the charge when it comes to Pineapple Haze’s effects, lending a creative and energetic spark that can be harnessed day or night.