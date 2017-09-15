 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Pineapple Haze (fem) seeds

Pineapple Haze (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Skip to Reviews
5.01
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Pineapple Haze (fem) seeds

$79.00MSRP

About this product

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

hucky65

Wow, easy to grow, huge plump flowers with sticky - sticky trichomes. great yield, and a very relaxing and up-lifting high. Great for pain, and a beautiful fragrance of pineapple,

About this strain

Pineapple Haze

Pineapple Haze

Pineapple Haze combines the tropical aroma of Pineapple with the racing cerebral energy of Haze, creating a mostly sativa strain with equally enticing flavors and effects. Its tall plants bloom with large colas that look and smell much like pineapples. The Haze influence leads the charge when it comes to Pineapple Haze’s effects, lending a creative and energetic spark that can be harnessed day or night. 

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.