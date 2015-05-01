About this product

Pineapple Haze feminized seeds produce top-quality plants with a very high yield. This strain is a 30% Indica / 70% Sativa hybrid with up to 19% THC. Users can expect tropical flavors of pineapple with a sweetness that sticks to their lips. Flowers for this plant take a little longer than other strains, growers can expect flowers in 12 weeks. Pineapple Haze is known for its strong cerebral high that sends rushes throughout the user’s body and leaves them feeling creative and upbeat. This strain has been shown to reduce the symptoms of stress and reduce muscle and joint pain.