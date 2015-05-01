Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana

Pineapple Haze (fem) seeds

Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Pineapple Haze feminized seeds produce top-quality plants with a very high yield. This strain is a 30% Indica / 70% Sativa hybrid with up to 19% THC. Users can expect tropical flavors of pineapple with a sweetness that sticks to their lips. Flowers for this plant take a little longer than other strains, growers can expect flowers in 12 weeks. Pineapple Haze is known for its strong cerebral high that sends rushes throughout the user’s body and leaves them feeling creative and upbeat. This strain has been shown to reduce the symptoms of stress and reduce muscle and joint pain.

Pineapple Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
60 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
15% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!