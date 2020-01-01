Colors - All-In-One - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
$54.99MSRP
Description: Indica Effects: Relaxing/Soothing Flavor: Sweet, floral and earthy Our 1 ml Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is the most potent Delta 8 cartridge available, currently testing at over 950mg (95%+) of hemp-derived ∆8 THC and ~50mg of CBN, CBC, and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately: 1000mg total extract ~900-950mg Delta 8 THC (95%+) ~50-100 mg CBN, CBC, & terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff. NOTE: There are small amounts of variation in our batches. To account for this our 1ml packaging will say “approximately 900mg ∆8THC” to be conservative. However, our extracts typically test 3-7% higher. You should always go by the actual testing, not the packaging.
Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.
Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.