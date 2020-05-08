 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  3. 3CHI
3CHI

THE LEADER IN HEMP-DERIVED CANNABINOID PRODUCTS

3Chi isn’t just the best in the Delta 8 industry, they invented the industry.
Delta 8 THCv is now in!
Δ8 Syringes, 99.5% or higher total active cannabinoids.
Delta 8 Gummies, available in Black Raspberry.
#Delta8 #Delta8THC #Delta8Vapes #Delta8Carts #D8THC #D8 #D8Vape #D8Movement
About 3CHI

Hemp Perfected. When we first released our Delta 8 products, they were the first federally legal THC products sold in the USA since prohibition started almost 90 years ago. 3Chi isn't just the best in the Delta 8 industry, we invented the industry. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.

United States, Indiana