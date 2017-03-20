 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cannabis Cooking Class

by My 420 Tours

4.01
$99.00MSRP

About this product

Located in the beautiful historic Highlands area of Denver, the Stir Cooking School offers an "Infused Cooking Class" for adults seeking to tweak their cooking techniques to add marijuana into meals from a professional chef! These hands-on cooking classes enable students to make five mouth-watering cannabis-infused dishes. Students are specifically trained how to cook with cannabis and learn the correct cannabis oil breakdown. Details here: https://my420tours.com/denver-pot-tours/cannabis-cooking-class/

cynthiao

This cooking class was a super fun ride. The venue is beautiful, at a cooking school in the Highlands. We sipped mimosas as we were briefed on the menu for the day (chicken and waffles!), and kept sipping mimosas as cannabis master chef Patrick explained calculating THC content and gave a demonstration on how to infuse butter. Then the cooking began. We drifted from station to station, having a small hand in each of the dishes. Then we all feasted as a small (tipsy) group. A point of constructive criticism -- cooking didn't involve a lot of new or complicated technique. The process of infusing the butter was a demonstration, not hands-on, and two of the dishes came from a mix/box. Dosage was very subtle, which I appreciated. Didn't taste it in the food, and hit in a mild way about an hour after the class ended. For an even more "elevate" experience, I'd recommend smoking out in the car on the way there! #420sweepstakes

The first company to pioneer cannabis tourism! For over five years, we have provided thousands of tours, vacations, and premier cannabis experiences. We pride ourselves on our customer service, attention to detail, and providing guests with the cannabis experience of a lifetime. - Cannabis Vacations - Grow and Dispensary Tours - Private Tours of All Thing Cannabis - Investor Tours, Bachelor/Bachelorette Parties, Birthdays Anniversaries, and more. - Sushi and Joint Rolling Class - Cannabis Massages - 420 friendly luxury limo bus transportation - Cannabis Walking Tours - Access premier dispensaries and receive EXCLUSIVE discounts on all your purchases!