cynthiao on March 20th, 2017

This cooking class was a super fun ride. The venue is beautiful, at a cooking school in the Highlands. We sipped mimosas as we were briefed on the menu for the day (chicken and waffles!), and kept sipping mimosas as cannabis master chef Patrick explained calculating THC content and gave a demonstration on how to infuse butter. Then the cooking began. We drifted from station to station, having a small hand in each of the dishes. Then we all feasted as a small (tipsy) group. A point of constructive criticism -- cooking didn't involve a lot of new or complicated technique. The process of infusing the butter was a demonstration, not hands-on, and two of the dishes came from a mix/box. Dosage was very subtle, which I appreciated. Didn't taste it in the food, and hit in a mild way about an hour after the class ended. For an even more "elevate" experience, I'd recommend smoking out in the car on the way there! #420sweepstakes