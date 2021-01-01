About this product

Located in the beautiful historic Highlands area of Denver, the Stir Cooking School offers an "Infused Cooking Class" for adults seeking to tweak their cooking techniques to add marijuana into meals from a professional chef! These hands-on cooking classes enable students to make five mouth-watering cannabis-infused dishes. Students are specifically trained how to cook with cannabis and learn the correct cannabis oil breakdown.



Details here: https://my420tours.com/denver-pot-tours/cannabis-cooking-class/