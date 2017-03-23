Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
(heavy Sativa) Structure: Chunky and dense, evenly sized buds with immaculate trichome coverage. Pine colored buds that upon closer inspection reveal colors ranging from lime green to Prince purple ☮ Aroma: Amazingly fragrant fruit bouquet with an underlying dank aroma that comes from its Skunk #1 heritage. Melting pot of champagne, mangos, grapefruit zest and fresh pineapple. Taste: Sweet cantaloupe, mango and honey. Makes for one ripe joint! Great effects for any time of day and is a go-to hiking strain. Effects: Fast paced with no particular direction in mind. A conduit for social situations that will commonly subdue anxieties and bring out your inner extravert.
on March 23rd, 2017
I really loved this one for the head change it gave me. I would recommend it because of the fact that it is one of the only sativa's that actually accomplished the "stay awake " factor. #420sweepstakes
