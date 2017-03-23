 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Green Crack

Green Crack

by 7 Points Oregon

Skip to Reviews
5.01
7 Points Oregon Cannabis Flower Green Crack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

(heavy Sativa) Structure: Chunky and dense, evenly sized buds with immaculate trichome coverage. Pine colored buds that upon closer inspection reveal colors ranging from lime green to Prince purple ☮ Aroma: Amazingly fragrant fruit bouquet with an underlying dank aroma that comes from its Skunk #1 heritage. Melting pot of champagne, mangos, grapefruit zest and fresh pineapple. Taste: Sweet cantaloupe, mango and honey. Makes for one ripe joint! Great effects for any time of day and is a go-to hiking strain. Effects: Fast paced with no particular direction in mind. A conduit for social situations that will commonly subdue anxieties and bring out your inner extravert.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

SKJ4035

I really loved this one for the head change it gave me. I would recommend it because of the fact that it is one of the only sativa's that actually accomplished the "stay awake " factor. #420sweepstakes

About this strain

Green Crack

Green Crack
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

7 Points Oregon Logo
7 Points Oregon is a clean green certified, indoor cultivation facility for recreational cannabis based in Portland, OR. Our intention is to elevate the potential of our plants with emphasis on sustainability. There are 3 major things we feel go into growing great cannabis: Providing the best possible environment, utilizing quality organic inputs and love. 7 Points Oregon prides itself on striving to grow some of the cleanest and most flavorful cannabis possible. This process has led us to a style of growing called Veganics. This is a organic method of cultivation using only plant based nutrients and compost teas. This provides nutrition to the plant very quickly, leaving behind little residue. In our experience, this style of growing allows us to maintain our focus on organic process while also developing a wonderful terpene profile and creating an amazingly clean smelling and tasting product. Enjoy!