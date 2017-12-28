About this product

(heavy Sativa)



Structure: Chunky and dense, evenly sized buds with immaculate trichome coverage. Pine colored buds that upon closer inspection reveal colors ranging from lime green to Prince purple ☮



Aroma: Amazingly fragrant fruit bouquet with an underlying dank aroma that comes from its Skunk #1 heritage. Melting pot of champagne, mangos, grapefruit zest and fresh pineapple.



Taste: Sweet cantaloupe, mango and honey. Makes for one ripe joint! Great effects for any time of day and is a go-to hiking strain.



Effects: Fast paced with no particular direction in mind. A conduit for social situations that will commonly subdue anxieties and bring out your inner extravert.