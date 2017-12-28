7 Points Oregon
Green Crack
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
(heavy Sativa)
Structure: Chunky and dense, evenly sized buds with immaculate trichome coverage. Pine colored buds that upon closer inspection reveal colors ranging from lime green to Prince purple ☮
Aroma: Amazingly fragrant fruit bouquet with an underlying dank aroma that comes from its Skunk #1 heritage. Melting pot of champagne, mangos, grapefruit zest and fresh pineapple.
Taste: Sweet cantaloupe, mango and honey. Makes for one ripe joint! Great effects for any time of day and is a go-to hiking strain.
Effects: Fast paced with no particular direction in mind. A conduit for social situations that will commonly subdue anxieties and bring out your inner extravert.
Green Crack effects
Reported by real people like you
4,678 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
