  5. Romulan Grapefruit - 1G Vape Cartridge

Romulan Grapefruit - 1G Vape Cartridge

by Kingpen

4.98
Appropriately, this hybrid is a cross of Romulan and Grapefruit. Its effects are both relaxing and euphoric and it grows like a grapefruit in size. Definitely an excellent strain for true “couch-y” relaxation.

MissChelle857

Delicious diesel-y flavor with that acidic/grapefruit finish. Very mellow high, good for pain and sleep. Five Stars.

Hultsjohn

Very Smooth flavor nice relaxing high I do enjoy it would recommend for pain relief

OIL710420

Just tried RG tonight and it’s a pretty nice strain. Definitely a very relaxing high 😎

About this strain

Romulan Grapefruit

Top quality hybrid, amazingly strong scent. Grows like the Grapefruit in size and stature but has a bigger punch and stronger smell due to the Romulan influence.

About this brand

KINGPEN OIL Kingpen oil is made in our own state-of-the-art manufacturing lab. It is distilled 5 times producing a high quality product that passes strict qualitative and quantitative tests. We then add proprietary blends of terpenes to achieve the best flavor possible. No PG, VG, PEG or other additives. KINGPEN BATTERIES AND CARTRIDGES Our hardware maintains some of the lowest failure rates in the industry and our cartridges are engineered for smooth and consistent airflow. In addition, our pens have multiple voltage levels so you can control your heat settings (low, medium and hot) and feature a pre-heat mode that allows you to heat the oil before you hit.