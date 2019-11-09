MissChelle857
on November 9th, 2019
Delicious diesel-y flavor with that acidic/grapefruit finish. Very mellow high, good for pain and sleep. Five Stars.
Appropriately, this hybrid is a cross of Romulan and Grapefruit. Its effects are both relaxing and euphoric and it grows like a grapefruit in size. Definitely an excellent strain for true “couch-y” relaxation.
on November 9th, 2019
on September 16th, 2019
Very Smooth flavor nice relaxing high I do enjoy it would recommend for pain relief
on July 21st, 2019
Just tried RG tonight and it’s a pretty nice strain. Definitely a very relaxing high 😎
Top quality hybrid, amazingly strong scent. Grows like the Grapefruit in size and stature but has a bigger punch and stronger smell due to the Romulan influence.