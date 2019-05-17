 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Skywalker OG - 1G Vape Cartridge

by Kingpen

3.88
$60.00MSRP

About this product

This oh-so potent indica strain is a cross of Skywalker and the hugely-popular OG Kush. Its primary focus is out-of-this-world relaxation – pure, body-tingling, numbness-inducing relaxation.

8 customer reviews

CactusBrat

I really had to heat up the coil for this strain to work. I agreed with comment below until I turned up the voltage. weird!

Jamaicanjamma

I don't feel anything and the smoke tastes funky. I can pull for hours and just end up with headaches.

Cabron69

I what to bye for my self I’m from Puerto Rico

About this strain

Skywalker Alien

Skywalker Alien is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that inherits a staggering THC content from its parent strains. The potency of this hybrid focuses itself cerebrally, leaving you feeling happy, relaxed, and stress-free.

About this brand

KINGPEN OIL Kingpen oil is made in our own state-of-the-art manufacturing lab. It is distilled 5 times producing a high quality product that passes strict qualitative and quantitative tests. We then add proprietary blends of terpenes to achieve the best flavor possible. No PG, VG, PEG or other additives. KINGPEN BATTERIES AND CARTRIDGES Our hardware maintains some of the lowest failure rates in the industry and our cartridges are engineered for smooth and consistent airflow. In addition, our pens have multiple voltage levels so you can control your heat settings (low, medium and hot) and feature a pre-heat mode that allows you to heat the oil before you hit.