CactusBrat
on May 17th, 2019
I really had to heat up the coil for this strain to work. I agreed with comment below until I turned up the voltage. weird!
This oh-so potent indica strain is a cross of Skywalker and the hugely-popular OG Kush. Its primary focus is out-of-this-world relaxation – pure, body-tingling, numbness-inducing relaxation.
on May 10th, 2019
I don't feel anything and the smoke tastes funky. I can pull for hours and just end up with headaches.
on April 28th, 2019
I what to bye for my self I’m from Puerto Rico
