 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Bong & pipe storage
  5. Elev8 12 INCH STORAGE BAG

Elev8 12 INCH STORAGE BAG

by ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)

Skip to Reviews
5.02
ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER) Storage Bong & Pipe Storage Elev8 12 INCH STORAGE BAG

Buy Here

About this product

One of the most unique dab protection cases on earth. Designed many years ago for Silver Surfer Ice Chamber protection, this bag has found so many uses in the new world of dabbing. With the introduction of dab rigs and them being on the smaller side, this padded protection case has found new things to protect. Made of Hempster (blend of Hemp and Polyester) 12 inches tall 4 inches deep in the bottom and about 2 inches at the top All sides are padded Velvet inside 1 long inside front pocket

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

EL_Chrispy

fits most dab rigs love it for my mini beaker bong.

About this strain

Bruce Banner

Bruce Banner
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn’t be such a stressed out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster also has hidden strength and features dense nugs that pack the power of very high THC content. It’s a powerful strain whose effects come on quickly and strong and then tend to settle into a euphoric and creative buzz. The effects of this strain are most evident and linger mostly in the head, but it may also provide body relaxation that make it an appropriate daytime bud for some. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Plants flower at 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.

About this brand

ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER) Logo
Our Mission at Elev8 is to offer products that elevate your mind, body, and spirit. Not only do we love the products we sell, we actually make many of the products and have been making vaporizers and glass this since 2004. We believe that by offering quality products at affordable prices paired with the education we can help people Elev8 to a higher state no matter your budget. To do this we believe customer satisfaction, functional design, and top quality products are of the utmost importance. To achieve this we will give 100% of our ability to procure the highest quality parts and build the highest quality products humanly possible! While building the product and company as a whole, we will strive to make a better community in which we live. 15 years and over 250,000 vapes later, our goal remains the same. We now have tens of thousands of satisfied customers (check out our customer testimonials) and we continue to build only high-quality vapes humanly possible! As the years have passed away, we have also grown our skills to bring some very high-end glass to your living room. Elev8 Glass Gallery, the exclusive reseller of the amazing 7th Floor Vapes offers 7 of the world's best vapes made of the highest quality parts. We design our high-quality vapes for ourselves as we feel we are true connoisseurs just like you. Being that you are your hardest critic on yourself, we are sure we can impress you with our herbal vaporizers. When you see and use a 7th Floor vaporizer paired with some Elev8 glass, we are confident that you will be amazed by both the build quality and simple function we incorporate into our little bundles of joy. Our high-quality vapes are designed to be the workhorse appliance you can say, “I can’t believe this vape is still going strong, and it's been 10 years!!” What makes Elev8 Glass Gallery so darn GREAT! The Vapes are designed, built and tested in the USA from domestic and foreign parts. We are very proud of this, and when you get one of our products you will feel the pride and love that went into each one. Quality is what you get and feel when you receive one of our amazing, durable vaporizers or pieces of functional glass. The second you open the shipping box and see our beautiful storage bag your unit comes in, you will be very happy. As you open your bag, your smile will grow even more as you begin to reveal the highest quality vaporizer in the world. Then after 5-10 years goes by and you are still using this machine, that is when you will say “WOW this thing is a HIGH-QUALITY VAPE!”. Design function is the most important thing to consider when developing a product like a vaporizer or rig. You will notice we have designed our vapes to be super user-friendly. We believe in keeping it simple. Beauty should be incorporated into everything. Art brings joy to life that nothing else in this world can give a person. With our Wave Rider Series (WRS) Surfers, we have taken art to a new level never seen in this industry. We incorporate custom glass into every SSV unit and then put amazing art into these high-quality vapes. If you can not afford an Elev8 Premier piece of glass you can still get a foreign artesian piece customized with some glass marbles made here in the USA. Now that is affordable customization! When you want quality look no further than Elev8 Glass Gallery for all your vape and glass needs.