One of the most unique dab protection cases on earth. Designed many years ago for Silver Surfer Ice Chamber protection, this bag has found so many uses in the new world of dabbing. With the introduction of dab rigs and them being on the smaller side, this padded protection case has found new things to protect.



Made of Hempster (blend of Hemp and Polyester)

12 inches tall

4 inches deep in the bottom and about 2 inches at the top

All sides are padded

Velvet inside

1 long inside front pocket