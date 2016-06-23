About this product
One of the most unique dab protection cases on earth. Designed many years ago for Silver Surfer Ice Chamber protection, this bag has found so many uses in the new world of dabbing. With the introduction of dab rigs and them being on the smaller side, this padded protection case has found new things to protect.
Made of Hempster (blend of Hemp and Polyester)
12 inches tall
4 inches deep in the bottom and about 2 inches at the top
All sides are padded
Velvet inside
1 long inside front pocket
Bruce Banner effects
Reported by real people like you
891 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
35% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
