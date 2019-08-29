gettinhighlikespace
on August 29th, 2019
such a deal, got mine and I love it!
$50.00MSRP
With this kit and the instructions on the website you will be ready to go when you get this. Just make sure you have a waterpipe or dab rig already and get the matching banger.
on August 27th, 2019
Best dab bundle period!!!! Never need another thing.
on August 27th, 2019
Holly Shi$# This is so dope for my first dab purchase
Blue Boy is a cross of popular favorites Blue Dream and Northern Lights #5 that will give you anything but the blues. Originally from Washington state, this sativa-dominant hybrid provides focused, cerebral effects that make it a great choice for daytime use. Its plants are bushy and grow large, and the flowers tend to be large and on the looser, leafier side. Blue Boy is a potent strain with THC levels that often test over 20%.