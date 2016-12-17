About this product
With this kit and the instructions on the website you will be ready to go when you get this. Just make sure you have a waterpipe or dab rig already and get the matching banger.
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
30% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
