justneedabreak
on August 23rd, 2018
Worth it! I can see exactly why this product has won multiple awards. Awesome in every way.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1st Place CA Cannabis Cup 2018 People’s Choice Vape 2nd Place CA Cannabis Cup 2018 Overall Vape Derived from Super Lemon Haze, the zesty lemon flavor is accompanied by a Beta-Caryophyllene forward terpene blend, known for its happy and uplifting effects. Best enjoyed with friends. Each Aces cartridge is filled with carefully crafted cannabis distillate, an exceptional tasting, smooth drawing product resulting from a proprietary extract and filtration method.
on August 23rd, 2018
Worth it! I can see exactly why this product has won multiple awards. Awesome in every way.
A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.