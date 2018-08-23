 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Uplift Disposable Cartridge

by Aces Extracts

About this product

1st Place CA Cannabis Cup 2018 People’s Choice Vape 2nd Place CA Cannabis Cup 2018 Overall Vape Derived from Super Lemon Haze, the zesty lemon flavor is accompanied by a Beta-Caryophyllene forward terpene blend, known for its happy and uplifting effects. Best enjoyed with friends. Each Aces cartridge is filled with carefully crafted cannabis distillate, an exceptional tasting, smooth drawing product resulting from a proprietary extract and filtration method.

1 customer review

5.01

justneedabreak

Worth it! I can see exactly why this product has won multiple awards. Awesome in every way.

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

Aces Extracts Logo
1st Place CA Cannabis Cup 2018 People’s Choice Vape 2nd Place CA Cannabis Cup 2018 Overall Vape Aces Extracts is the superior cannabis lifestyle brand intended to fit your active lifestyle. Launched in Los Angeles in 2017 and currently available in California and Nevada. Aces products are specifically designed to compliment your active lifestyle. Our products are named after their intended effect, and are packaged in convenient, discreet hardware that is always ready when you are.