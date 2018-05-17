 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Superior Quality Cannabis Distillate

Inspire is a sativa hybrid blend designed to engage your imagination and creativity.
Energize is a pure sativa formulation designed to stimulate, uplift, and keep you productive.
Uplift is a sativa dominant hybrid designed to induce laughter and elevate your mood.
Unwind is an indica dominant strain with a 1:1 THC to CBD ratio designed to deliver soothing relief.
About Aces Extracts

1st Place CA Cannabis Cup 2018 People’s Choice Vape 2nd Place CA Cannabis Cup 2018 Overall Vape Aces Extracts is the superior cannabis lifestyle brand intended to fit your active lifestyle. Launched in Los Angeles in 2017 and currently available in California and Nevada. Aces products are specifically designed to compliment your active lifestyle. Our products are named after their intended effect, and are packaged in convenient, discreet hardware that is always ready when you are.

Available in

United States, California, Nevada