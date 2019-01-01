Adaptoids Cherry - CBD + Vitamin C
Each dissolvable cherry tablet contains organic whole-fruit derived vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, flavonoids, and anthocyanin; as well as hemp derived cannabinoids: CBD, CBDV, and terpenes. Adaptoids CBD Vitamins dissolve on or under the tongue for rapid and consistent relief. Contents: 30 Dissolvable Tablets Tablet Contents: Organic Vitamin C - 33mg Cannabidiol (CBD) - 10mg
