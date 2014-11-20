Browse by category
Hemp CBD
Hemp CBD is extracted from hemp—also called industrial hemp—which refers to the non-intoxicating varieties of cannabis. Hemp-derived CBD products contain less than 0.3% THC, so they do not produce the high typically associated with marijuana. Hemp-based CBD products are frequently used for several issues associated with wellness, including sleep, relaxation, mood, skin care, and focus.
Frequently asked questions
Hemp-derived CBD is extracted from non-intoxicating industrial hemp varieties that produce less than 0.3% THC. Cannabis-derived CBD generally refers to varieties of cannabis that were selectively bred to contain higher levels of CBD along with a diverse spectrum of other cannabinoids and terpenes. Read more: Is CBD From Cannabis the Same as CBD From Cannabis?
Although hemp-derived CBD products containing less than 0.3% THC are legal on the federal level, some state laws still prohibit hemp CBD. Marijuana-derived CBD products are illegal federally, but some state laws allow their use. Check your state's laws and those of anywhere you travel. Read more: What to Know Before You Try CBD
Both CBD and THC are cannabinoids found in cannabis. THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is the chemical compound in cannabis known for producing a euphoric high feeling, while CBD (cannabidiol) is a non-intoxicating compound more commonly associated with clear-headed, functional effects. Read more: CBD vs. THC: What’s the Difference?
Hemp—also known as industrial hemp—is a tall, fast-growing cannabis plant that resembles bamboo. Hemp's stalks and seeds can be used to make a variety of products. Hemp has naturally low levels of THC (less than 0.3%), so using hemp-derived CBD products does not provide the high commonly associated with marijuana products. Read more: Hemp 101: What Is Hemp, What’s It Used for, and Why Is It Illegal?
In short: no. Hemp—or industrial hemp—is a flowering cannabis plant. CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid derived from the cannabis plant. Read more: Industrial Hemp-Derived CBD: What’s There to Know?