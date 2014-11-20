Hemp CBD is extracted from hemp—also called industrial hemp—which refers to the non-intoxicating varieties of cannabis. Hemp-derived CBD products contain less than 0.3% THC, so they do not produce the high typically associated with marijuana. Hemp-based CBD products are frequently used for several issues associated with wellness, including sleep, relaxation, mood, skin care, and focus.

Frequently asked questions

What’s the difference between hemp CBD and cannabis-derived CBD? Hemp-derived CBD is extracted from non-intoxicating industrial hemp varieties that produce less than 0.3% THC. Cannabis-derived CBD generally refers to varieties of cannabis that were selectively bred to contain higher levels of CBD along with a diverse spectrum of other cannabinoids and terpenes. Read more: Is CBD From Cannabis the Same as CBD From Cannabis?

Is CBD legal? Although hemp-derived CBD products containing less than 0.3% THC are legal on the federal level, some state laws still prohibit hemp CBD. Marijuana-derived CBD products are illegal federally, but some state laws allow their use. Check your state's laws and those of anywhere you travel. Read more: What to Know Before You Try CBD

What’s the difference between CBD and THC? Both CBD and THC are cannabinoids found in cannabis. THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is the chemical compound in cannabis known for producing a euphoric high feeling, while CBD (cannabidiol) is a non-intoxicating compound more commonly associated with clear-headed, functional effects. Read more: CBD vs. THC: What’s the Difference?

What is hemp? Hemp—also known as industrial hemp—is a tall, fast-growing cannabis plant that resembles bamboo. Hemp's stalks and seeds can be used to make a variety of products. Hemp has naturally low levels of THC (less than 0.3%), so using hemp-derived CBD products does not provide the high commonly associated with marijuana products. Read more: Hemp 101: What Is Hemp, What’s It Used for, and Why Is It Illegal?