Diggity6169
on December 28th, 2018
Love the effect, relaxing. Strong, and long lasting. Flavor is so sweet smelling,and distinctly lasting.
From the High Times World Cup to the Michigan and California Cannabis Cups, Original Glue has won countless awards and praise. The strain, a crossbreed of Sour Dub, Chem Sis and Chocolate Diesel, is beloved for its high THC content and potent medicinal effects. Original Glue is used widely by cancer patients and pain patients, and it’s one of Aeriz’s most popular strains.
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).