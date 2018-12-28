 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Original Glue (GG4)

Original Glue (GG4)

by Aeriz

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Aeriz Cannabis Flower Original Glue (GG4)
Aeriz Cannabis Flower Original Glue (GG4)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

From the High Times World Cup to the Michigan and California Cannabis Cups, Original Glue has won countless awards and praise. The strain, a crossbreed of Sour Dub, Chem Sis and Chocolate Diesel, is beloved for its high THC content and potent medicinal effects. Original Glue is used widely by cancer patients and pain patients, and it’s one of Aeriz’s most popular strains.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Diggity6169

Love the effect, relaxing. Strong, and long lasting. Flavor is so sweet smelling,and distinctly lasting.

About this strain

Original Glue

Original Glue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

Aeriz Logo
aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.