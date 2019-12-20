About this product

From the High Times World Cup to the Michigan and California Cannabis Cups, Original Glue has won countless awards and praise. The strain, a crossbreed of Sour Dub, Chem Sis and Chocolate Diesel, is beloved for its high THC content and potent medicinal effects. Original Glue is used widely by cancer patients and pain patients, and it’s one of Aeriz’s most popular strains.