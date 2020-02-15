 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Golden Strawberry

by Alibi Cannabis

Golden Strawberry cannabis strain is chosen by consumers mostly because of its stress-relieving qualities without the jarring paranoia common among high THC strains. Comfortable and relaxing, and mental relief to patients treating symptoms mild. Genetics: Kosher OG x Strawberry Banana. 60% Indica, 40% Sativa

arod505

Good relaxing strain, great pain relief, overall good mood.

About this brand

True excellence is art, science and a bit of magic that comes from a phenomenal team. At Alibi quality matters! Our cannabis is grown with decades of passion, experience and attention to detail while producing unique strains that are slowed cured for a consistent user experience. As a woman-owned company, we offer top shelf cannabis at affordable prices