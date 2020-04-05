About this product
Golden Strawberry cannabis strain is chosen by consumers mostly because of its stress-relieving qualities without the jarring paranoia common among high THC strains. Comfortable and relaxing, and mental relief to patients treating symptoms mild.
Genetics: Kosher OG x Strawberry Banana. 60% Indica, 40% Sativa
Genetics: Kosher OG x Strawberry Banana. 60% Indica, 40% Sativa
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Alibi
True excellence is art, science and a bit of magic that comes from a phenomenal team. At Alibi quality matters! Our cannabis is grown with decades of passion, experience and attention to detail while producing unique strains that are slowed cured for a consistent user experience. As a woman-owned company, we offer top shelf cannabis at affordable prices
State License(s)
020-1003391638A