Cherry Pie

by ALIS GROUP

ALIS GROUP Cannabis Flower Cherry Pie

About this product

Cherry Pie marijuana strain is a 70 Indica/30 Sativa hybrid also known as Cherry Kush. The onset is very Sativa like , clear headed, positive and cerebral followed by physical relaxation driven by Indica genetics. The Cherry Pie buds are dark purple -green in color, thick and resinous. This marijuana is very potent, with THC levels of up to 25%, she is not the best choice for beginners. Cherry Pie marijuana is good for evening time use due to sedative effect.

About this strain

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

About this brand

A majestic panorama of mountain ranges, pristine water, and breathtaking scenery surround us here in the Pacific Northwest. This beautiful natural environment is what inspires us to the highest product standards. We, at the Alis Group, are cannabis lovers with unique perspectives into this constantly evolving market. This allows us to provide an extensive selection of the finest, quality grown cannabis flower and concentrates in a natural and synergistic manner.