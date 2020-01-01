Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Cherry Pie marijuana strain is a 70 Indica/30 Sativa hybrid also known as Cherry Kush. The onset is very Sativa like , clear headed, positive and cerebral followed by physical relaxation driven by Indica genetics. The Cherry Pie buds are dark purple -green in color, thick and resinous. This marijuana is very potent, with THC levels of up to 25%, she is not the best choice for beginners. Cherry Pie marijuana is good for evening time use due to sedative effect.
Be the first to review this product.
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.