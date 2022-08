Cherry Pie marijuana strain is a 70 Indica/30 Sativa hybrid also known as Cherry Kush. The onset is very Sativa like , clear headed, positive and cerebral followed by physical relaxation driven by Indica genetics. The Cherry Pie buds are dark purple -green in color, thick and resinous. This marijuana is very potent, with THC levels of up to 25%, she is not the best choice for beginners. Cherry Pie marijuana is good for evening time use due to sedative effect.