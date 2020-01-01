Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Jilly Bean cannabis strain is a 60/40 Sativa-dominant hybrid with THC levels that can reach up to 21%. Nugs are shiny and coated with greenish-gold frost. Its subtle tropical aroma reminds of oranges, while the flavour is richer and bolder, with a sweet tangy citrus sensation that tingle on the tongue. Some smokers find the taste quite similar to actual jelly beans. This strain can treat ADHD, PTSD, pain, and depression. Ideal for daytime usage.
Jillybean from MzJill Genetics is an upbeat and happy strain with flavors of tangy orange and mango. This strain is a top choice for creative minds and social butterflies looking for unencumbered euphoria during daytime hours. Bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen, Jillybean often expresses itself in deep hues of maroon on the leaves.