Jilly Bean

by ALIS GROUP

ALIS GROUP Cannabis Flower Jilly Bean

About this product

Jilly Bean cannabis strain is a 60/40 Sativa-dominant hybrid with THC levels that can reach up to 21%. Nugs are shiny and coated with greenish-gold frost. Its subtle tropical aroma reminds of oranges, while the flavour is richer and bolder, with a sweet tangy citrus sensation that tingle on the tongue. Some smokers find the taste quite similar to actual jelly beans. This strain can treat ADHD, PTSD, pain, and depression. Ideal for daytime usage.

About this strain

Jillybean

Jillybean
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Jillybean from MzJill Genetics is an upbeat and happy strain with flavors of tangy orange and mango. This strain is a top choice for creative minds and social butterflies looking for unencumbered euphoria during daytime hours. Bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen, Jillybean often expresses itself in deep hues of maroon on the leaves.

About this brand

A majestic panorama of mountain ranges, pristine water, and breathtaking scenery surround us here in the Pacific Northwest. This beautiful natural environment is what inspires us to the highest product standards. We, at the Alis Group, are cannabis lovers with unique perspectives into this constantly evolving market. This allows us to provide an extensive selection of the finest, quality grown cannabis flower and concentrates in a natural and synergistic manner.