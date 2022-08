Jilly Bean cannabis strain is a 60/40 Sativa-dominant hybrid with THC levels that can reach up to 21%. Nugs are shiny and coated with greenish-gold frost. Its subtle tropical aroma reminds of oranges, while the flavour is richer and bolder, with a sweet tangy citrus sensation that tingle on the tongue. Some smokers find the taste quite similar to actual jelly beans. This strain can treat ADHD, PTSD, pain, and depression. Ideal for daytime usage.