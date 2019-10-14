 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Bean & Bud™ Rise Coffee 320mg CBD

Bean & Bud™ Rise Coffee 320mg CBD

by Allo

100% Arabica coffee beans infused with 320mg of proprietary full spectrum hemp blend. This product is THC free. Kickstart every morning with our advanced CBD coffee and get ready to rock it through your day. Bean & Bud Rise, a bolder way to rise and shine. Exquisite African essential blend coffee. Tasting notes: raspberry, dark chocolate & bold. Bean & Bud™ by Allo™ presents an invigorating blend of the highest quality coffee beans from farmers around the world. Naturally processed and infused with industrial CBD. Bean & Bud™, your coffee experience redefined. Suggested Usage: Brew one tablespoon of your favorite Bean & Bud coffee per 6 ounces of water. It is recommended not to drink more than 3 cups a day.

Dx888

I'm a coffee lover and I absolutely loved this blend. It made me feel focused and calmed at the same time. I even have it stashed at my desk because I really don't feel like sharing it with no one at work.

pbaua

It's amazing how CBD eliminates the negative side effects of caffeine, such as getting anxious or jittery. Usually, I can't have more than one cup a day, but I tried Rise and felt amazing all day. Now I even dare to drink 2 or three cups. Also: Great taste & super cute packaging! I loved everything about this product!

JuanSolis

As a coffe addict, I can say I just found the perfect combination of taste and energy. Totally love it!!!

Our goal is to make your journey into cannabis easy and enjoyable by creating innovative CBD infused products that can integrate to your everyday experiences and daily routines.