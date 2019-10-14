Dx888
on October 14th, 2019
I'm a coffee lover and I absolutely loved this blend. It made me feel focused and calmed at the same time. I even have it stashed at my desk because I really don't feel like sharing it with no one at work.
100% Arabica coffee beans infused with 320mg of proprietary full spectrum hemp blend. This product is THC free. Kickstart every morning with our advanced CBD coffee and get ready to rock it through your day. Bean & Bud Rise, a bolder way to rise and shine. Exquisite African essential blend coffee. Tasting notes: raspberry, dark chocolate & bold. Bean & Bud™ by Allo™ presents an invigorating blend of the highest quality coffee beans from farmers around the world. Naturally processed and infused with industrial CBD. Bean & Bud™, your coffee experience redefined. Suggested Usage: Brew one tablespoon of your favorite Bean & Bud coffee per 6 ounces of water. It is recommended not to drink more than 3 cups a day.
on September 9th, 2019
It's amazing how CBD eliminates the negative side effects of caffeine, such as getting anxious or jittery. Usually, I can't have more than one cup a day, but I tried Rise and felt amazing all day. Now I even dare to drink 2 or three cups. Also: Great taste & super cute packaging! I loved everything about this product!
on July 26th, 2019
As a coffe addict, I can say I just found the perfect combination of taste and energy. Totally love it!!!