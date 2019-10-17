 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Allo Soothing Eucalyptus Bath Bomb - 35mg CBD

by Allo

Relieve your body with our Soothing Eucalyptus CBD Bath Bomb! Crafted with 100% essential oils, this bath bomb helps you not only to calm any topical pains, but also enhances the moisture levels of your skin, the perfect addition to any self-care routine. Suggested Usage: Hot tub + bath bomb + incense. Forget about pills and dive into a soothing experience. Ingredients: Olive oil (olea europaea), sodium bicarbonate, citric acid, epson salt (magnesium sulfate), jojoba seed oil (simmondsia chinensis), witch hazel (hammamelis virginiana), sodium laureth sulfate, aloe vera (aloe barbadensis leaf juice), rosemary leaf (rosmarinus officinalis), polysorbate 20, lavender (genus lavandula), eucalyptus (eucalyptus globules), mandarin (citrus reticulata), lemongrass (cymbopogon flexuosus).

My favorite part of the day getting home and taking a bath with ALLOS bath bombs the perfect solution to my stressed and exhausting day !!

I highly recommend if you suffer from the respiratory tract. It really helped me to feel better and sleep amazingly well. 🙌🏻

Our goal is to make your journey into cannabis easy and enjoyable by creating innovative CBD infused products that can integrate to your everyday experiences and daily routines.