GA-0217
on October 17th, 2019
My favorite part of the day getting home and taking a bath with ALLOS bath bombs the perfect solution to my stressed and exhausting day !!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Relieve your body with our Soothing Eucalyptus CBD Bath Bomb! Crafted with 100% essential oils, this bath bomb helps you not only to calm any topical pains, but also enhances the moisture levels of your skin, the perfect addition to any self-care routine. Suggested Usage: Hot tub + bath bomb + incense. Forget about pills and dive into a soothing experience. Ingredients: Olive oil (olea europaea), sodium bicarbonate, citric acid, epson salt (magnesium sulfate), jojoba seed oil (simmondsia chinensis), witch hazel (hammamelis virginiana), sodium laureth sulfate, aloe vera (aloe barbadensis leaf juice), rosemary leaf (rosmarinus officinalis), polysorbate 20, lavender (genus lavandula), eucalyptus (eucalyptus globules), mandarin (citrus reticulata), lemongrass (cymbopogon flexuosus).
on October 17th, 2019
My favorite part of the day getting home and taking a bath with ALLOS bath bombs the perfect solution to my stressed and exhausting day !!
on October 14th, 2019
I highly recommend if you suffer from the respiratory tract. It really helped me to feel better and sleep amazingly well. 🙌🏻