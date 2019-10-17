About this product

Relieve your body with our Soothing Eucalyptus CBD Bath Bomb! Crafted with 100% essential oils, this bath bomb helps you not only to calm any topical pains, but also enhances the moisture levels of your skin, the perfect addition to any self-care routine. Suggested Usage: Hot tub + bath bomb + incense. Forget about pills and dive into a soothing experience. Ingredients: Olive oil (olea europaea), sodium bicarbonate, citric acid, epson salt (magnesium sulfate), jojoba seed oil (simmondsia chinensis), witch hazel (hammamelis virginiana), sodium laureth sulfate, aloe vera (aloe barbadensis leaf juice), rosemary leaf (rosmarinus officinalis), polysorbate 20, lavender (genus lavandula), eucalyptus (eucalyptus globules), mandarin (citrus reticulata), lemongrass (cymbopogon flexuosus).