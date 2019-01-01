 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Fruit Punch Live Resin 0.5g

Fruit Punch Live Resin 0.5g

by Alternative Medicine Association

Write a review
Alternative Medicine Association Concentrates Solvent Fruit Punch Live Resin 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Find Us

About this product

Fruit Punch Live Resin has an exceptionally high (85%) cannabinoid potency and a 9% terpene content, which includes myrcene, limonene and b-caryophyllene. The flavor profile is full and fruity. The product offers an exceptional and stimulating cannabis experience.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Fruit Punch is a mostly sativa strain from Heavyweight Seeds, who bred this flavor powerhouse from Skunk, Haze, and Northern Lights genetics. Named for its swift hit of sweet fruity and tropical flavors, this sativa has something to offer in both taste and effect. Fruit Punch charges the mind with creative and social energy, so keep this strain in your stash jar for active days spent with friends or personal hobbies. 

About this brand

Alternative Medicine Association Logo
AMA stands proud as the first licensed cultivator to sell cannabis in Las Vegas, helping to sow the seeds of the cannabis industry’s rise throughout the state of Nevada. As cannabis pioneers, we worked closely with the state to set standards in cultivation.