dapperErl
on October 5th, 2017
The Apollo Grown Great Blue has a quality you usually don't find at this price point. 40 a gram out the door is great for something this good. I mean it's crumble, but it's good crumble.
This Great White Shark and Blue Dream blend is handcrafted by the Apollo Grown team with care to preserve as much of the natural terpenes in the extraction and purge process as possible. There's notes of sweet blueberry with earthy overtones.
