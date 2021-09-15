Shop all dispensaries in Seattle, WA
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, weed is legal in Seattle for recreational and medical use.
- Yes, according to Leafly there are 68 dispensaries in the Seattle, Washington area.
- No, you cannot smoke weed in public in Seattle, WA. The only legal place to smoke weed in Seattle is at a private residence out of public view.
- In order to enter a marijuana dispensary in Seattle, WA you must be at least 20 years of age or older and have a valid driver's license.
- No, a prescription is not required to visit a dispensary in Seattle.
- Yes, you can buy weed online in Seattle from Leafly.com for pick-up at your local dispensary.
- Yes, smoking weed is legal in Seattle as long as it’s being done in a private residence out of public view.
- To obtain a medical marijuana card in Seattle, you must apply to the medical marijuana program under the Washington State Department of Health. In your application you must have a medical authorization from your primary care provider, as well as a valid identification card issued by the state of Washington. Once approved, you’ll pay a small fee that ranges from $1-$10.