Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, weed is legal in Los Angeles for recreational and medical use.
There are many wonderful dispensaries in LA, but there are a few dispensaries that stand out from the crowd thanks to their impressive customer reviews. According to Leafly.com, the best dispensaries in Los Angeles are:
- Los Angeles Kush - 4.9/5 star rating ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
- The High Note - 4.9/5 stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
- California Caregivers Alliance - 4.8/5 stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
- LA Cannabis Co. - 4.6/4 stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
- The Artist Tree - 4.9 stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
- There are over 40 marijuana dispensaries in the Los Angeles area.
- To get a medical marijuana card in Los Angeles, you must go through a medical marijuana doctor and request an official medical recommendation and a patient ID code. This info alone will allow you to enter LA medical dispensaries, but you can also apply for an LA-county issued medical marijuana card.
You can find over 20 medical marijuana doctors in Los Angeles using Leafly.com.
- To enter a dispensary in In Los Angeles, the law requires you to be at least 21 years old or over with a valid identification card, such as a driver's license. Recreational dispensaries cannot sell more than one ounce of cannabis per day per customer. For concentrates, the daily limit is 8 grams.
- The only place to buy legal pot in Los Angeles, CA is through a licensed dispensary.
- Adults age 21 and over with a valid identification card are allowed to buy pot in Los Angeles, as well as anyone with a valid medical marijuana card.
- You can smoke weed in Los Angeles as long as you are on private property. Smoking weed in public places is not prohibited.
- No, a prescription is not required to go to a dispensary in Los Angeles, CA.
- No, only adults age 21 or over are allowed inside dispensaries in Los Angeles. Children are not allowed inside dispensaries.
- Dispensaries in Los Angeles, CA may choose to scan your ID card manually or with a digital card reader.
- You can place a dispensary order online using Leafly.com for delivery or in-store pickup.