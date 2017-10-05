 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Quantum Blue Crumble

by Apollo Grown

About this product

This crumble blend was handcrafted by the Apollo Grown crew and consists of Quantum Kush and Blue Dream. Subtle notes of earthy, sweet blueberry can be detected along with a skunky finish.

dapperErl

Another great crumble from Apollo Grown. The quantum blue has a great blue dream like taste, at a price that I'm able to keep up with. These guys really know how to make a great crumble.

About this brand

In Greek mythology, Apollo was the son of Zeus and traditionally one of the most complex and important Gods. He was the God of music, truth, prophecy, healing, light, poetry, and creativity. Most importantly, it’s said that Apollo would ride Pegasus, the winged-horse, to the top of Mount Olympus every morning in order to bring the sun to the people. The goal of Apollo Grown Inc. is to incorporate this energy into our practice of cultivating the highest quality recreational marijuana products that Oregon has to offer. Like the God Apollo, we strive to be leaders in our community and dedicate ourselves to help make the world a better place through our actions. This motto filters into each and every facet of our company.