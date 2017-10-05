dapperErl
on October 5th, 2017
Another great crumble from Apollo Grown. The quantum blue has a great blue dream like taste, at a price that I'm able to keep up with. These guys really know how to make a great crumble.
This crumble blend was handcrafted by the Apollo Grown crew and consists of Quantum Kush and Blue Dream. Subtle notes of earthy, sweet blueberry can be detected along with a skunky finish.
