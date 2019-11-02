 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
extra strength relieving creme

by Apothecanna

4.73
Apothecanna Topicals Lotions extra strength relieving creme

$60.00MSRP

What it is Double strength moisturizing body cream with anti-inflammatory plant extracts. Cooling and invigorating, perfect for use on sore muscles, swollen joints and distressed skin. Use with full body massage or apply directly where it hurts. Who is it for All skin types. Ideal for dry climates and after sun. What it does Peppermint, juniper and arnica provide fast acting relief from pain and inflammation along with relieving severely dry skin and irritation. Key Ingredients Arnica – relieves pain and inflammation Peppermint – cooling, anti-inflammatory Juniper – antiseptic, anti-rheumatic Cannabis – anti-inflammatory How to use Massage desired amount from top to toe, focusing on inflamed areas. Use with massage or body work. Try refrigerating for an extra refreshing sensation after sun or physical activity. Massage onto temples and pulse points to relieve migraines and stress. What sets it apart Intense moisture, cooling, fast acting relief from pain and irritation. What to expect Aroma: mint Product texture: medium weight cream Skin feel: hydrated, cooling *These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

4.73

Cometsea

I love this crime. I use it mostly on my hands and feet in the morning and at night. It help with my stiffness in the morning and swelling and pain in the evening. I have looked for similar products that might be cheaper but I have found nothing with this combination of ingredients. I have also used it for headaches and it works 9 times out of 10.

Ashleighann_

I'm surprised this doesn't have more reviews. This CBD lotion is AMAZING!! I am on my fifth bottle, I keep one in my bedroom, and one in my car at all times. I've tried quite a few cbd and cbd/thc lotions, and this is by far the best! Absolutely worth the price, and the 8oz bottle lasts you a whole (and I practically bathe in it everyday). It seems like a lot of people don't like the smell much.. I actually do like the smell. Maybe that's becuase I've used harsh smelling muscle rubs for years, and am use to the menthol-y smell. The combination of arnica, peppermint, and cbd is just a triple threat for pain! If it helps anyone in their decision making - I use this for pain related to endometriosis, fibromyalgia, and chronic migraines. It also works great for random muscle pains.

MzKeta614

This product is awesome not only is it a great moisturizer during my massage it also helped soothed my aching muscles. Highly recommended #420sweepstakes

The first all-natural beauty and wellness line supercharged by cannabis. Life Science. Designed to enhance your active lifestyle, the all-natural ingredients in Apothecanna are purposefully picked for their therapeutic values. We bring back the strength of traditional plant medicine to treat modern problems. Simply put, it’s nature to the next level. Why Cannabinoids? Compounds found in the cannabis plant known as ‘cannabinoids’ interact with receptors throughout our body to relieve pain and inflammation, reduce redness and skin irritation, increase circualtion and reduce stress. Apothecanna formulations blend select essential oils with cannabinoids to create potent products to fit your needs. Performance Enhancer. Whether it’s the opening prep talk, the final push up that hill or the much appreciated post-stretch, Apothecanna is there to help. Tailor-made with a blend of organic and wild-crafted plant concentrates, Apothecanna is fast acting, long lasting and highly effective. After all, life is a sport and we can use all the support we can get! What's in: Organic and wildcrafted ingredients, food grade pressed oils, therapeutic-grade essential oils, recyclable packaging. What's not in: Synthetic ingredients, parabens, artificial colors and fragrance, chemicals, animal testing, mineral oils, petroleum.