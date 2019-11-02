Eucalyptus Mint Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
What it is Double strength moisturizing body cream with anti-inflammatory plant extracts. Cooling and invigorating, perfect for use on sore muscles, swollen joints and distressed skin. Use with full body massage or apply directly where it hurts. Who is it for All skin types. Ideal for dry climates and after sun. What it does Peppermint, juniper and arnica provide fast acting relief from pain and inflammation along with relieving severely dry skin and irritation. Key Ingredients Arnica – relieves pain and inflammation Peppermint – cooling, anti-inflammatory Juniper – antiseptic, anti-rheumatic Cannabis – anti-inflammatory How to use Massage desired amount from top to toe, focusing on inflamed areas. Use with massage or body work. Try refrigerating for an extra refreshing sensation after sun or physical activity. Massage onto temples and pulse points to relieve migraines and stress. What sets it apart Intense moisture, cooling, fast acting relief from pain and irritation. What to expect Aroma: mint Product texture: medium weight cream Skin feel: hydrated, cooling *These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
on November 2nd, 2019
I love this crime. I use it mostly on my hands and feet in the morning and at night. It help with my stiffness in the morning and swelling and pain in the evening. I have looked for similar products that might be cheaper but I have found nothing with this combination of ingredients. I have also used it for headaches and it works 9 times out of 10.
on February 1st, 2019
I'm surprised this doesn't have more reviews. This CBD lotion is AMAZING!! I am on my fifth bottle, I keep one in my bedroom, and one in my car at all times. I've tried quite a few cbd and cbd/thc lotions, and this is by far the best! Absolutely worth the price, and the 8oz bottle lasts you a whole (and I practically bathe in it everyday). It seems like a lot of people don't like the smell much.. I actually do like the smell. Maybe that's becuase I've used harsh smelling muscle rubs for years, and am use to the menthol-y smell. The combination of arnica, peppermint, and cbd is just a triple threat for pain! If it helps anyone in their decision making - I use this for pain related to endometriosis, fibromyalgia, and chronic migraines. It also works great for random muscle pains.
on March 24th, 2017
This product is awesome not only is it a great moisturizer during my massage it also helped soothed my aching muscles. Highly recommended #420sweepstakes