About this product

What it is

Double strength moisturizing body cream with anti-inflammatory plant extracts. Cooling and invigorating, perfect for use on sore muscles, swollen joints and distressed skin. Use with full body massage or apply directly where it hurts.



Who is it for

All skin types. Ideal for dry climates and after sun.



What it does

Peppermint, juniper and arnica provide fast acting relief from pain and inflammation along with relieving severely dry skin and irritation.



Key Ingredients

Arnica – relieves pain and inflammation

Peppermint – cooling, anti-inflammatory

Juniper – antiseptic, anti-rheumatic

Cannabis – anti-inflammatory



How to use

Massage desired amount from top to toe, focusing on inflamed areas. Use with massage or body work. Try refrigerating for an extra refreshing sensation after sun or physical activity. Massage onto temples and pulse points to relieve migraines and stress.



What sets it apart

Intense moisture, cooling, fast acting relief from pain and irritation.



What to expect

Aroma: mint

Product texture: medium weight cream

Skin feel: hydrated, cooling



