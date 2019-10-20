malluishigh
on October 20th, 2019
This was a surprise strain. Didn't expect much going into the sesh. But now I'm a fan. Gave me a really solid fun, cerebral high. Ended up wanting to listen to music a lot!
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Applegate Valley Oregon | THC: 21.34% CBD: 0.00%
Coming from Sin City Seeds, Powernap is a cross between two of their signature strains: Blue Power and White Nightmare. The cross results in a high potency strain with a tasty fruity terpene profile. Powernap brings forward lemon and berry notes alongside a baseline kush aroma. Producing heavy effects, Powernap may force you into an unexpected slumber for hours.