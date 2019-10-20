About this product
Applegate Valley Oregon | THC: 21.34% CBD: 0.00%
Coming from Sin City Seeds, Powernap is a cross between two of their signature strains: Blue Power and White Nightmare. The cross results in a high potency strain with a tasty fruity terpene profile. Powernap brings forward lemon and berry notes alongside a baseline kush aroma. Producing heavy effects, Powernap may force you into an unexpected slumber for hours.
Powernap effects
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Headaches
16% of people say it helps with headaches
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
