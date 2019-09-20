 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Air II

by Arizer

PURITY IS IN THE AIR II Isolated airpath & Boro-silicate Glass Vapor Path for the purest and most flavorful vapor possible POWER IS IN THE AIR II 50% Higher Capacity interchangeable batteries & Faster Heat-Up. Plus, USB charging and Use While Charging features for limitless use, anytime, anywhere! OPPORTUNITY IS IN THE AIR II Perfectly Portable. Stay out longer with pre-loaded tubes & spare batteries packed in the included carrying case. CONVENIENCE IS IN THE AIR II Easy to Use, Maintenance Free, Precision Temperature Control, & Custom Session Settings. A simplified and personalized vaping experience without apps or gimmicks. QUALITY IS IN THE AIR II Durable, Reliable, and the highest quality components. Backed by a 2-Year Warranty & the best customer service in the industry! WHAT’S INCLUDED 1 x Air II Portable Micro-Heater 1 x Air II Battery 1 x Air II USB Charger /Power Adapter 1 x Air II Glass Aroma Tube (70mm) 1 x Air II Tipped Glass Aroma Tube (70mm) 1 x Air II Glass Aroma Dish 2 x Air II Silicone Stem Caps 1 x Air II Belt-Clip Carry Case 1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool 4 x Air II Stainless steel Filter Screens 1 x Sample Aromatic Botanicals 1 x Air II Owners Manual

cthon98

This is an excellent dry herb vaporizer. It's easy to use, has incredible precision with temperature selection, and is very well made. I felt really bad when I dropped mine and killed the display screen, but when I reached out to Arizer to find out if it could be fixed, they offered to help me out, even though I wasn't under warranty. I guess I must've done a number on it, because they sent me a whole new one, and included some freebie glass accessories, which was really nice. Their customer service was quick to respond, polite, and helpful. Overall, I wouldn't look to any other company for products like this, though I'm definitely going to be a lot more careful with mine from now on. The build quality makes me think it'll last for years, as long as I don't butterfingers it onto the concrete.

Arizer is a true pioneer in the vaporizer industry. Through extensive research and exceptional design, for over a decade Arizer has continually raised the bar and set new standards in quality and performance. Arizer is world renowned for offering high-quality products at reasonable prices backed by the best customer service in the business.