cthon98 on September 20th, 2019

This is an excellent dry herb vaporizer. It's easy to use, has incredible precision with temperature selection, and is very well made. I felt really bad when I dropped mine and killed the display screen, but when I reached out to Arizer to find out if it could be fixed, they offered to help me out, even though I wasn't under warranty. I guess I must've done a number on it, because they sent me a whole new one, and included some freebie glass accessories, which was really nice. Their customer service was quick to respond, polite, and helpful. Overall, I wouldn't look to any other company for products like this, though I'm definitely going to be a lot more careful with mine from now on. The build quality makes me think it'll last for years, as long as I don't butterfingers it onto the concrete.