About this product

PURITY IS IN THE AIR II

Isolated airpath & Boro-silicate Glass Vapor Path for the

purest and most flavorful vapor possible



POWER IS IN THE AIR II

50% Higher Capacity interchangeable batteries & Faster Heat-Up.

Plus, USB charging and Use While Charging features for limitless

use, anytime, anywhere!



OPPORTUNITY IS IN THE AIR II

Perfectly Portable. Stay out longer with pre-loaded tubes

& spare batteries packed in the included carrying case.



CONVENIENCE IS IN THE AIR II

Easy to Use, Maintenance Free, Precision Temperature Control,

& Custom Session Settings. A simplified and personalized

vaping experience without apps or gimmicks.



QUALITY IS IN THE AIR II

Durable, Reliable, and the highest quality components. Backed by a

2-Year Warranty & the best customer service in the industry!



WHAT’S INCLUDED

1 x Air II Portable Micro-Heater

1 x Air II Battery

1 x Air II USB Charger /Power Adapter

1 x Air II Glass Aroma Tube (70mm)

1 x Air II Tipped Glass Aroma Tube (70mm)

1 x Air II Glass Aroma Dish

2 x Air II Silicone Stem Caps

1 x Air II Belt-Clip Carry Case

1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool

4 x Air II Stainless steel Filter Screens

1 x Sample Aromatic Botanicals

1 x Air II Owners Manual