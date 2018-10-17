 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. AXTON CBD OIL 600MG

AXTON CBD OIL 600MG

by AXTON

AXTON is your best source for safe, affordable, legal, and easy to use CBD Extract.

jim-cbd-user

Great product. Ordered from their website axtonsupps.com and received product within a few days. Has helped a lot with my lower back pain and no longer taking the harmful opiods I had been taking for years.

tinaaz

I've tried several cbd brands and this is one of the best. I actually met the owners and are great people. They really care about putting out a good product at a good price.

Jeremyops97

Wife purchased this for me after my tour overseas and I have to admit it helped. Going to try the 1200 version next and I would recommend CBD anyone now that I have tried it.

At Axton Supps, we believe in using only the highest quality ingredients to ensure we’re creating the highest quality products possible for our customers. We formulate our natural health supplements to be excellent alternatives to prescription drugs so you have more options available at your disposal, which in turn allows you greater control in managing your own health.