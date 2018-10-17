jim-cbd-user
on October 17th, 2018
Great product. Ordered from their website axtonsupps.com and received product within a few days. Has helped a lot with my lower back pain and no longer taking the harmful opiods I had been taking for years.
AXTON is your best source for safe, affordable, legal, and easy to use CBD Extract.
on October 17th, 2018
I've tried several cbd brands and this is one of the best. I actually met the owners and are great people. They really care about putting out a good product at a good price.
on October 1st, 2018
Wife purchased this for me after my tour overseas and I have to admit it helped. Going to try the 1200 version next and I would recommend CBD anyone now that I have tried it.