  5. Forum Cut Cookies

Forum Cut Cookies

by BaM - Body and Mind

Forum Cut Cookies by BaM - Body and Mind

4.02

Rangerman888

4.25 on rating really nice version. Dark,dense buds. Stoney ....xcellent hybrid for day use w medical folk. Slightly sweet hasty flav. Yum...cheers.

tranquilrain

Very relaxing uplifting high. You feel like you can do anything with a smile, relaxing

At BaM we have developed strains that give you the perfect balance of body and mind benefits. We take amazing strains and grow them naturally, in small batches, without the use of synthetic pesticides. Every product is handcrafted and lab tested to ensure purity and potency. Try BaM Quality Marijuana, and you’ll find out what we mean by the perfect balance of body and mind. Based out of Las Vegas, Nevada.