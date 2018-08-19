Rangerman888
on August 19th, 2018
4.25 on rating really nice version. Dark,dense buds. Stoney ....xcellent hybrid for day use w medical folk. Slightly sweet hasty flav. Yum...cheers.
Forum Cut Cookies by BaM - Body and Mind
on August 19th, 2018
on August 10th, 2018
Very relaxing uplifting high. You feel like you can do anything with a smile, relaxing