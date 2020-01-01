 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. BaM - Body and Mind
About BaM - Body and Mind

At BaM we have developed strains that give you the perfect balance of body and mind benefits. We take amazing strains and grow them naturally, in small batches, without the use of synthetic pesticides. Every product is handcrafted and lab tested to ensure purity and potency. Try BaM Quality Marijuana, and you’ll find out what we mean by the perfect balance of body and mind. Based out of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Available in

United States, Nevada